Iran, Oman say discussed temporary Hormuz corridor, mine-clearing

MUSCAT: Iran and Oman's foreign ministers on Tuesday (Aug 25) said they discussed a framework for a temporary transit corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and a mine-clearing project in the waterway, which they both border.



The strait became a flashpoint early in the Middle East war, and the two countries have recently sought to hammer out a plan to regulate transit through it, as laid out in a June US-Iran memorandum of understanding.



Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi "discussed a phased framework that could provide a practical and implementable basis for moving forward" during talks in Tehran, a joint statement shared by Oman said.



The framework "includes the establishment of a joint temporary navigational corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and an agreement to implement a joint project to clear the Strait of mines", the statement added.



Albusaidi said in a post on X after the meeting that he hoped the countries would "soon announce" the temporary corridor in the strait.



"Future management of the strait and a permanent solution will follow in due course," he said.



Technical negotiations will continue to determine a "permanent navigational corridor and future administration of the Strait, as well as a mechanism for information-sharing, traffic management, and the provision of relevant navigational and security services", the earlier joint statement read.



Both sides said it was important to hold joint discussions with states bordering the Gulf.