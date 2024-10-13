Iran parliament speaker visits Beirut site of deadliest Israeli strike

BEIRUT: Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday (Oct 12) denounced Israel's "crimes" as he visited the site of the deadliest Israeli strikes on central Beirut in recent weeks, an AFP photographer said.

A source close to Hezbollah had said Thursday night's strikes in the densely populated Basta neighbourhood and the nearby Nweiri district had targeted the Iran-backed Lebanese group's security chief Wafiq Safa.

While neither Israel's military nor Hezbollah confirmed Safa was the target or commented on his fate, Lebanon's health ministry said the strikes killed at least 22 people - the deadliest inside the capital in weeks of escalation.