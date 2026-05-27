Iran partially restores internet access after months-long shutdown

PARIS: Iranian authorities partially restored internet connectivity Tuesday (May 26) after an almost three-month shutdown imposed against the backdrop of the war against Israel and the US, said a monitor, a senior official and sources inside the country.



The shutdown left Iranians largely cut off from international networks, with only a domestic intranet working for daily tasks like shopping, ride-hailing and education.



"Live metrics show a partial restoration to internet connectivity in Iran on day 88," of the shutdown, monitor Netblocks said on X, saying it was "unclear" if this meant a permanent end to the "longest nationwide internet shutdown in modern history".



Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said in a post on X that the "first step toward free and regulated access to cyberspace has been taken," adding that the demands of Iranians "will be fulfilled."



State news agency IRNA and Fars news agency said "full international internet connectivity has been restored" for users of fixed broadband services, but this had not been confirmed by internet monitor NetBlocks.



Witnesses inside Iran also told AFP that mobile internet remains cut but home internet with Wi-Fi had been restored, even though VPNs were still needed to access some social media.



"A few minutes ago I could open international websites using my home internet provider," said a 22-year-old woman from the western city of Kermanshah, asking not to be named.



A user in Tehran said the internet service for his company in Tehran has been restored but "mobile connection remained the same" without any access. Others reported that general access remained extremely patchy.