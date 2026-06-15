US, Iran reach peace deal, signing set for Friday, Pakistan says

DUBAI/WASHINGTON: The United States and Iran have reached a deal to end their war and will hold an official signing ceremony on Friday (Jun 19) in Switzerland, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz ​Sharif said on social media early on Monday.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform shortly after ​Sharif made his announcement.

The agreement was struck despite an Israeli strike on Lebanon on Sunday that drew criticism from both Iran and US President Donald Trump.

The precise terms of the deal were not immediately known. Sharif said the pact called for "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon".

Multiple sources previously told Reuters that the draft deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, end the US blockade of Iranian ports and extend a ceasefire, while leaving Iran's nuclear program to be addressed during a 60-day period of additional talks.

In his social media post, Trump said the strait would be open "toll free" and that the US naval blockade would also end.

"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" Trump wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Israel's latest attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which Israel said targeted Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants, showed the United States lacks "the will and ability to fulfill your commitments" in a post on X.