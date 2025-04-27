Fire blazes day after Iran port blast killed 28, injured 1,000

TEHRAN: Fires blazed on Sunday (Apr 27), more than 24 hours after a massive explosion tore through Iran's largest commercial port, killing at least 28 people and leaving more than 1,000 others injured, according to the Red Crescent.

The blast occurred Saturday at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran, near the Strait of Hormuz through which a fifth of the world's oil output passes.

With choking smoke and air pollution spreading throughout the area, all schools and offices in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province around 23km east, were ordered closed on Sunday to allow authorities to focus on the emergency effort, state TV said.

The health ministry urged residents to avoid going outside "until further notice" and to use protective masks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered several planes to be sent to Iran to help deal with the aftermath of a blast at Iran's port of Bandar Abbas, Russia's emergency ministry said.

Putin has expressed his condolences over the loss of life and offered to provide help to Iran dealing with the aftermath of a blast, the Kremlin said.

It said Putin had conveyed "words of sincere sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as his wishes for a recovery to all those injured".

The emergency ministry said a Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft specialising in firefighting, as well as an Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane, would be sent to Iran to help out.

The New York Times quoted a person with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss security matters, as saying that what exploded was sodium perchlorate - a major ingredient in solid fuel for missiles.

Defence ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik told state TV that "there has been no imported or exported cargo for military fuel or military use in the area".

The port's customs office said in a statement carried by state television that the explosion probably resulted from a fire that broke out at the hazardous and chemical materials storage depot.

A regional emergency official said several containers had exploded.

Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand, in a video shared on the government's official website, gave on Sunday an updated toll of 28 people killed and more than 1,000 injured.