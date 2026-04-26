Iran president calls on people to save energy

TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on Iranians on Saturday (Apr 25) to conserve electricity, warning that while there were no shortages at present, the US and Israel aimed to sow "dissatisfaction" among the Iranian people.



"We have asked our dear people, who are now ready and present on the ground, a simple request. And that is to reduce their own electricity and energy consumption," the president said on state TV.



"We do not need people to sacrifice for the time being, but we do need to control consumption. Instead of 10 lights, two lights should be turned on in the house - what is wrong with that?" he added.



Despite the US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran, there have been no reported power cuts in Tehran in recent days.



Pezeshkian accused Iran's enemies of hitting infrastructure and imposing a blockade "so that the current satisfaction turns into dissatisfaction".