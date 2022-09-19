No plan to meet Biden at UN General Assembly: Iran President Raisi

TEHRAN: Iran’s president headed on Monday (Sep 19) to New York, where he will be speaking to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly later this week, saying that he has no plans to meet with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN event.

President Ebrahim Raisi spoke at the Tehran airport before his departure as talks to revive Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled.

“There is no plan for a meeting or negotiations with US leaders," Raisi said. “We have no plans whatsoever for meeting them.”

The Iranian president called his appearance at the United Nations an opportunity to explain to the world about alleged “malice” that unspecified nations and world powers have toward Iran. He did not elaborate.

Raisi, who is accompanied by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, is to address both the General Assembly and a UNESCO meeting on religions