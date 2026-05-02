Oil prices fall as Iran proposes new US talks

LONDON: The price of oil fell on Friday (May 1) after Iranian media reported that Tehran had proposed fresh talks with the United States in a message sent via mediator Pakistan.



A barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell briefly more than five per cent, dipping below the symbolic US$100 mark, before clawing back to stand at US$101.7 by 3:30pm GMT (11:30pm, Singapore time).



The other main US benchmark Brent North Sea crude also recovered slightly, initially dropping by more than three percent to US$106.98 before edging back to US$108.4.



At the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran in late February, Brent was almost US$73 a barrel and WTI US$67.



"The Islamic Republic sent the text of its latest proposal to Pakistan, the mediator in the talks with the United States, on Thursday evening," the official IRNA news agency reported, without providing further details.



Both benchmarks had started Friday's session edging upward, with the prolonged blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continuing to obstruct oil exports from the Gulf.



With strategic crude reserves dwindling, investors are closely watching for any sign of an improvement in supply.



"Every week of delay before the Strait of Hormuz reopens adds about US$5 to the average price per barrel" for investors, analyst Ole Hvalbye told AFP.