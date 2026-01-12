Deaths from Iran protests reach more than 500, rights group says

DUBAI: Unrest in Iran has killed more than 500 people, a rights group said on Sunday (Jan 11), as Tehran threatened to target US military bases if President Donald Trump carries out threats to intervene on ⁠behalf of protesters.

With the Islamic Republic's clerical establishment facing the biggest demonstrations since 2022, Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene if force is used on protesters.

According to its latest figures - from activists inside and outside Iran - US-based rights group HRANA said it had verified the deaths of 490 protesters and 48 security personnel, with more than 10,600 people arrested in two weeks of unrest.

Iran has not given an official toll and Reuters was unable to independently verify the tolls.

Trump was to meet with senior advisers on Tuesday to discuss options for Iran, a US official told Reuters on Sunday. The Wall Street Journal had reported that options included military strikes, using secret cyber weapons, widening sanctions and providing online help to anti-government sources.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned Washington against "a miscalculation".

"Let us be clear: In the case of an attack on Iran, the occupied territories (Israel) as well as all US bases and ships ‍will be our legitimate target," said Qalibaf, a former commander in Iran's elite ⁠Revolutionary ‍Guards.

AUTHORITIES INTENSIFY CRACKDOWN

The protests began on Dec 28 in response to soaring prices, before turning against the clerical rulers who have governed since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian authorities accused the US and Israel of fomenting trouble and called for a nationwide rally on Monday to condemn "terrorist actions led by the United States and Israel," state media reported.

The flow of information from Iran has been hampered by an internet blackout since ⁠Thursday.

Footage posted on social media on Saturday from Tehran showed large crowds marching at night, clapping and chanting. The crowd "has no end nor beginning", a man is heard saying.

Footage from the northeastern city of Mashhad showed smoke billowing into the night sky from fires in the street, ‍masked protesters and a road strewn with debris, another video posted on Saturday showed. Explosions could be heard.

Reuters verified the locations.

State TV showed dozens of body bags on the ground at the Tehran coroner's office, saying the dead were victims of events caused by "armed terrorists", as well as footage of loved ones gathered outside the Kahrizak Forensic Medical Centre in Tehran waiting to identify bodies.