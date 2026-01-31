Iran says defence capabilities 'never' up for negotiation

"CONSEQUENCES"

Other regional actors have joined calls for diplomacy, including Gulf states, some of which host US military sites, and Tehran's ally Russia.



Pezeshkian urged coordinated regional efforts to reduce tensions in a call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying Iran has "never sought war" but any aggression against it would "receive an immediate and firm response".



The European Union also urged against military action, but sent a message of condemnation to Tehran over the crackdown on protests - which rights groups say killed thousands of people - by designating Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a "terrorist organisation".



Iran quickly hit out at the move, with its judiciary chief calling it "hostile" on Friday and saying Europe "will suffer the consequences of their foolish act", without elaborating.



Araghchi in Istanbul also called the designation a "mistake", adding Europe was a "continent in decline, and it has lost its role at the international level".



The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it has confirmed 6,479 people killed in the demonstrations, including 6,092 protesters and 118 children, as internet restrictions imposed on January 8 continue to hinder access to information inside the country.



But rights groups warn the toll is likely far higher, with estimates in the tens of thousands.



Iranian authorities acknowledge that thousands were killed during the protests, giving a toll of more than 3,000 deaths, but say the majority were members of the security forces or bystanders killed by "rioters".