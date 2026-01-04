Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests

DUBAI: At least 16 people have been killed during a week of unrest in Iran, rights groups said on Sunday (Jan 4), as protests over soaring inflation spread across the country, prompting violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

Deaths and arrests have been reported through the week, both by state media and rights groups, though the numbers have differed. Reuters has not been able to verify the figures independently.

The protests are the biggest in three years, and while smaller than some previous bouts of unrest to rattle the Islamic Republic, they come ‌at a moment of vulnerability with the economy in tatters and international pressure building.

SUPREME ‌LEADER SAYS IRAN WILL NOT YIELD TO ENEMY

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to come to the protesters' aid if they face violence, saying on Friday that the US was "locked and loaded and ready to go", but without specifying any actions he was considering.

That warning prompted threats of retaliation against US forces in the region from senior Iranian officials, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran "will not yield to the enemy".

Kurdish rights group Hengaw reported that at least 17 people had been killed ‍since the start of the protests. HRANA, a network of rights activists, said at least 16 people had been killed and 582 arrested.

The most intense clashes have been reported in western parts of Iran, but there have also been protests and clashes between demonstrators and police in the capital Tehran, in central areas, and in the southern Baluchistan province.

Late on Saturday, the governor of Qom, ​the conservative centre of Iran's Shia Muslim ‌clerical establishment, said two people had been killed there in unrest, adding that one of them had died when an explosive device he had made blew up prematurely.

HRANA and the state-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported that ​authorities had detained the administrator of online accounts urging protests.