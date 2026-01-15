Trump says Iran killings stopped as US scales back Qatar base

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday (Jan 14) he had been told the killings of protesters in Iran had been halted, even as Washington moved to reduce its footprint at a major US military base in Qatar amid mounting pressure in its standoff with Tehran.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said he had received assurances from "very important sources on the other side" that the killings had stopped and that planned executions would not go ahead.

He offered no details and noted that the United States had yet to verify the claims.

"They've said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place - there were supposed to be a lot of executions today and that the executions won't take place - and we're going to find out," Trump said.

"We've been told on good authority, and I hope it's true."

Iran struck a defiant tone, however, warning it could respond to any attack, as Washington appeared to draw down staff at a base Tehran targeted in a strike last year.

The standoff between the two foes, who have had no diplomatic ties since the 1979 Islamic revolution, follows Trump's warning that Tehran could face action over a crackdown on protests that rights groups say has left at least 3,428 people dead.

Rights monitors say that under cover of a five-day internet blackout, Iranian authorities are carrying out their harshest repression in years against demonstrations openly challenging the theocratic system.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told US network Fox News the government was "in full control" and reported an atmosphere of "calm" after what he called three days of "terrorist operation".

FAST-TRACK TRIALS

Iran's judiciary chief vowed fast-track trials for those arrested, stoking fears authorities will use capital punishment as a tool of repression.

In Tehran, authorities held a funeral for more than 100 security personnel and other "martyrs" killed in the unrest, which officials have branded "acts of terror".