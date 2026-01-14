Trump urges Iranians to oust rulers, says 'help' on its way

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 13) said Iranians should continue nationwide protests and take over the country's institutions as authorities there cracked down on mass demonstrations.



"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.



"Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price.



"I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY."



Trump, who has repeatedly threatened Iran with military intervention, signed off with "MIGA" - "Make Iran Great Again."



The president did not specify what form the promised "help" would take, in a message that appeared to back toppling the government in the Islamic Republic - marking a change in the US stance from one day ago.