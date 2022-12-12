Iran publicly executes second man over protests, defying outcry

PARIS: Iran on Monday (Dec 12) executed a second man convicted over the protests that have shaken the regime for almost three months, defying an international outcry over its use of capital punishment against those involved in the movement.

Rights groups had at the weekend warned that several other people arrested over the demonstrations were at imminent risk of being executed.

Majidreza Rahnavard had been sentenced to death by a court in the city of Mashhad for killing two members of the security forces with a knife, and wounding four other people, the judiciary's Mizan Online news agency reported.

It said he was hanged in public in the city, rather than inside prison.

The latest execution came with global outrage still reverberating after Iran on Thursday carried out the first execution linked to the protests.

Mohsen Shekari, 23, was convicted of attacking a member of the security forces. His hanging prompted angry reactions from Europe and the United States.

The weeks of protest were sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian arrested by the morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

The protests, described by authorities as "riots", represent the biggest challenge to the regime since the shah's ouster in 1979. They have been met with a crackdown that activists say aims to instil public fear.