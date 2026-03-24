Iran rains missiles onto Israel and mocks Trump's talk of joint control of strait

JERUSALEM: Iran launched waves of missiles at Israel on Tuesday (Feb 24), a day after US President Donald Trump said there had been "very good and productive" talks aiming at halting the war unleashed by the US and Israel now raging across the Middle East.

Three senior Israeli officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump appeared determined to reach a deal, but that they thought it highly unlikely Iran would agree to US demands in any new round of negotiations.

After Trump's Truth Social comment on Monday, Iran said no talks had yet been held. Its embassy in South Africa posted an image on X showing a child's pink steering wheel placed on a car dashboard in front of the passenger seat, apparently mocking Trump's idea, aired to reporters, that he could control the Strait of Hormuz waterway alongside Iran's supreme leader.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who spoke to Trump less than 48 hours before their countries began the war, was expected to convene security officials for talks on Trump's bid for a deal with Iran, two senior Israeli officials said.

A Pakistani official has said direct talks may be held in Islamabad this week.

REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS' INFLUENCE GROWS IN IRAN

In a sign of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) growing sway, a former commander of the elite force, directly accountable to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed secretary of Iran’s top security body.

Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr replaced Ali Larijani, killed by an Israeli strike last week, as head of the Supreme National Security Council. However, he was not expected to assume Larijani's role as a key powerbroker.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb 28 after saying they had failed to make enough headway in talks aimed at ending Iran's nuclear programme, even though mediator Oman said significant progress had been made.

Since then, Iran has attacked countries that host US bases, struck key Gulf energy infrastructure and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, conduit for a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.

Israel is also carrying out a separate operation against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants who have attacked it from Lebanon in support of Iran.