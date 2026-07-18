Iran renews attacks on Gulf states after another night of US strikes

DUBAI/CAIRO: Iran launched renewed attacks on US Gulf allies on Saturday (Jul 18) after a seventh straight night of US strikes targeting Iranian military sites, including logistics infrastructure, escalating the war one week after a fragile ceasefire agreement fell apart.

Both sides also took aim at shipping traffic, with the US saying it was enforcing a naval blockade while Iran said it targeted vessels that violated its rules on navigating the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway for one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

Oil prices climbed more than 4 per cent on Friday to their highest level in more than a month, applying political pressure on US President Donald Trump as his Republican Party tries to hold on to power in November congressional elections.

Washington and Tehran have been testing the limits of escalation since their ceasefire agreement collapsed last week, raising the prospect of a return to all-out war.

The US military's Central Command said it concluded its latest round of attacks by hitting surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage and maritime capabilities.

"US forces employed fighter aircraft, aerial drones, and warships in addition to other assets," Central Command said in a statement.

"More than 50,000 American service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal and ready."

Iranian media reported on Saturday that several missiles struck power facilities and desalination pumps in the southern Iranian city of Jask, citing a local official.

The official said drinking water had been cut off in villages in Jask due to the attack.

The US said its forces redirected four commercial vessels, disabled one, and boarded another to enforce its naval blockade of Iran.

In turn, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said four vessels violating its rules on shipping traffic were stopped from going through the strait with a combined missile and drone operation.

In addition, Iranian media, citing Iran's Revolutionary Guards, reported that two oil tankers exploded and caught fire after passing through a mined route south of the strait. The US military labelled that report as false.

Armed men seized another vessel off Yemen, raising concern over security in the Middle East's other big choke point for oil shipments at the mouth of the Red Sea.

Iran's state television quoted the Revolutionary Guards as saying that until US "aggression" comes to an end, it will not be possible to export chemical fertilisers or even a "single drop of oil and gas" from the region.

Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, warned on Friday against US escalation or any attempt to seize Iranian territory.