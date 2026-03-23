Iran threatens to retaliate against Gulf energy and water after Trump ultimatum

TEL AVIV: Iran said on Sunday (Mar 22) it would strike the energy and water systems of its Gulf neighbours in retaliation if US President Donald Trump follows through with a threat delivered a day earlier to hit Iran's electricity grid in 48 hours, escalating the three-week-old war.

The prospect of tit-for-tat strikes on civilian infrastructure could further rattle global markets when they reopen on Monday morning, and threaten the livelihoods of millions of civilians in the region who rely almost exclusively in some cases on desalination plants for water.

After more than three weeks of heavy US and Israeli bombardment that officials say has sharply reduced Iran’s missile capabilities, Tehran continues to demonstrate the ability to carry out attacks.

Air raid sirens sounded across parts of northern and central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, and the occupied West Bank overnight on Sunday, warning of incoming missiles from Iran.

Hours earlier, the Israeli military said it had completed a wave of strikes on Tehran that targeted a military base as well as weapons production and storage facilities.

Trump issued his warning Saturday evening, less than a day after signalling the United States might be considering winding down the conflict, even as US Marines and heavy landing craft are heading to the region.

“If Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all energy infrastructure, as well as information technology ... and water desalination facilities, belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted pursuant to previous warnings,” Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari said, according to ⁠state media.

But while attacks on electricity could hurt Iran, they would be potentially catastrophic for its Gulf neighbours, which consume around five times as much power per capita.

Electricity makes their gleaming desert cities habitable, in part by powering the desalination plants that produce 100 per cent of the water consumed in Bahrain and Qatar.

Such plants use seawater to meet more than 80 per cent of drinking water needs in the United Arab Emirates, and 50 per cent of the water supply in Saudi Arabia.