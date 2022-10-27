Iran says 13 people killed in shrine attack, Raisi vows to respond

DUBAI: An attack on a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz killed 13 people on Wednesday (Oct 26), authorities said, and President Ebrahim Raisi vowed that the shooting by suspected Sunni Muslim militants would not go unanswered.

The killing of Shi'ite pilgrims praying at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz increased tension in a country reeling from weeks of protests sparked by the killing in custody of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini. Security forces clashed with protesters marking 40 days since death of the 22-year-old's death.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said many people had been injured in the Shiraz incident and the death toll could rise further. He blamed the protests sweeping Iran for paving the ground for such "terrorist attacks".

Iran will respond to the shrine attack, Raisi said, according to state media.

"Experience shows that Iran's enemies, after failing to create a split in the nation's united ranks, take revenge through violence and terror. This crime will definitely not go unanswered, and the security and law enforcement forces will teach a lesson to those who designed and carried out the attack," Raisi said.

Early reports said three gunmen were involved in the attack. State news agency IRNA described them as "takfiri terrorists", a label used by officials in predominantly Shi'ite Muslim Iran to refer to hardline, armed Sunni Islamist groups.

Nournews, affiliated with Iran's top security body, said they were not Iranian nationals.

However, the local police chief later said a lone gunman had carried out the attack, and was being questioned after he was captured. He gave no further details.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the attacker shot an employee at the shrine entrance before his rifle jammed and he was chased by bystanders.

He managed to fix his gun and opened fire on his pursuers, before entering a courtyard and shooting worshippers. Several women and children were among the dead, it said.

The attack took place on the same day that Iranian security forces opened fire at mourners who gathered in Amini's Kurdish home town of Saqez, according to a witness.

"Riot police shot mourners who gathered at the cemetery for Mahsa's memorial ceremony ... dozens have been arrested," the witness said. Iranian authorities were not available to comment.

The semi-official ISNA news agency said about 10,000 people had gathered at the cemetery, adding that the internet was cut off after clashes between security forces and people there.

Videos on social media showed thousands of Iranians marching towards the cemetery where Amini is buried despite the heavy presence of riot police. Activists had called for protests across the country to mark 40 days since she died after being detained for "inappropriate attire".

Demonstrations ignited by the 22-year-old's death in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sep 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

A wide range of Iranians have come out on to the streets, with some calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic and the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A witness said "men and women have gathered around Amini's grave at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, chanting 'Woman, Life, Freedom'". Another witness in Saqez said the cemetery was filled with members of the volunteer Basij militia and riot police.

"But people from all around the Kurdistan province are here. We are all mourning Mahsa's death together."