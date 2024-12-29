Iran says 2025 'important year' for nuclear issue

TEHRAN: Iran, bracing for a possible re-imposition of incoming US president Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" policy, said on Saturday (Dec 28) that 2025 would be an important year for its nuclear issue.

Trump in 2018 reneged on a deal struck by his predecessor Barack Obama in 2015 in which Iran agreed to curb uranium enrichment, which can yield material for nuclear weapons, in return for the relaxation of US and UN economic sanctions.

"2025 will be an important year regarding Iran's nuclear issue," Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters in Beijing, adding in remarks aired by Iran's state TV that he had discussed the issue in talks with his Chinese counterpart.

He did not mention Trump by name, however, or spell out how the year might be significant.