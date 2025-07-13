Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog will take 'new form'

ENRICHMENT

"Such measures would signify the end of Europe's role in the Iranian nuclear dossier," Araghchi said.



A clause in the 2015 nuclear agreement, which US President Donald Trump withdrew from during his first term, allows for UN sanctions to be reimposed if Iran is found to be in breach of the deal.



Araghchi stressed that any new nuclear deal must uphold Iran's right under the Non-Proliferation Treaty to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.



"I would like to emphasise that in any negotiated solution, the rights of the Iranian people on the nuclear issue, including the right to enrichment, must be respected," he said.



"We will not have any agreement in which enrichment is not included."



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the BRICS summit in Rio on Monday that Moscow would remain a committed ally of Iran and support its nuclear programme.



"Russia has technological solutions for uranium depletion and is ready to work with Iran in this field," Lavrov said, as reported by Russian state news outlet TASS.