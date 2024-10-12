Iran says has recovered body of general killed alongside Nasrallah

TEHRAN: Iran said Friday (Oct 11) it had recovered the body of a Revolutionary Guards general killed alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike last month in Beirut.

"With hard work and efforts around the clock, the body of martyr Abbas Nilforoushan has been discovered," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement.

"The time of transferring the body of martyr Nilforoushan to the Islamic homeland and the funeral and burial plans will be announced later," added the ideological arm of Iran's military.