Iran says Hezbollah behind drone attack on Netanyahu's residence

TEHRAN: Iran's United Nations mission said Saturday (Oct 19) that Lebanon's Hezbollah group, armed and financed by Tehran, was behind a drone attack on the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"This action was taken by the Lebanese Hezbollah," the mission said in response to a question about Iran's role in the attack, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Earlier Saturday, Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of trying to kill him after his office said a drone from Lebanon had hit the premier's family home.

The Tehran-backed militant group, which fights Israel in Lebanon's south, has not yet acknowledged the attack.

"The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Addressing "Iran and its proxies", Netanyahu vowed that "anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens will pay a heavy price".