Iran says Hezbollah leader's 'path to continue' despite his killing

TEHRAN: Iran's foreign ministry said on Saturday (Sep 28) the path of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah will continue despite his killing in an Israeli air strike in Beirut, after a year of cross-border clashes between the two sides.

"The glorious path of the leader of the resistance, Hassan Nasrallah, will continue and his sacred goal will be realised in the liberation of Quds (Jerusalem), God willing," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a post on social media X, mourning Nasrallah's death.

Lebanon's Hezbollah group, armed and financed by Iran, on Saturday confirmed Nasrallah had been killed, after Israel said it had "eliminated" him in an air strike a day earlier.

The statement confirmed he was killed with other group members "following the treacherous Zionist strike on the southern suburbs" of Beirut.

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Javad Zarif also expressed his condolences, praising Nasrallah as a "symbol of the fight against oppression".

Hezbollah is listed as terrorist group by the United States.