Iran says 'no specific date' for US nuclear talks following Israel conflict

TEHRAN: Iran said on Monday (Jul 14) that it had "no specific date" for a meeting with the United States on its nuclear programme, following a war with Israel that derailed ongoing negotiations.
"For now, no specific date, time or location has been determined regarding this matter," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, referring to a possible meeting between Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff.
The two had previously held five rounds of talks mediated by Oman since April, marking the highest-level contact between Tehran and Washington since the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018.
WAR HALTS TALKS
The Omani-mediated discussions paused after Israel launched surprise strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities on Jun 13, triggering a 12-day conflict that the US later joined with its own attacks.
"We have been serious in diplomacy and the negotiation process, we entered with good faith, but as everyone witnessed, before the sixth round the Zionist regime, in coordination with the United States, committed military aggression against Iran," Baqaei said.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian later issued a statement affirming Tehran's commitment to diplomacy.
"We continue to believe that the window for diplomacy remains open, and we will seriously pursue this peaceful path," he said.
NUCLEAR CONCERNS AND RETALIATION
Israel and several Western countries accuse Iran of secretly pursuing nuclear weapons, a claim Iran denies. While Iran enriches uranium up to 60 percent purity, near weapons-grade, the UN atomic watchdog says there's no evidence Iran is working to weaponise its stockpile.
The Jun 13 Israeli strikes killed nuclear scientists and senior military officers, hitting both military and residential sites. The US followed with its own attacks on Jun 22, targeting facilities in Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz. The extent of damage remains unclear, and Baqaei said it was still under investigation.
In response, Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel and also struck a US base in Qatar. Pezeshkian warned of an "even more crushing retaliation" to any future aggression.
SANCTIONS AND DIPLOMACY
Baqaei said Iran remains in contact with Britain, France and Germany, the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal. However, there is "no legal, moral or political basis" for the reimposition of UN sanctions, he said.
He added that Tehran would respond "appropriately and proportionately" if Europe triggers the deal's "snapback" mechanism, which could lead to renewed international sanctions.
Despite tensions, Baqaei said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran still considers itself a member of the JCPOA."
Iran began scaling back its commitments to the accord in 2019, after former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement during his first term and reinstated sanctions.