Iran says 'no specific date' for US nuclear talks following Israel conflict

TEHRAN: Iran said on Monday (Jul 14) that it had "no specific date" for a meeting with the United States on its nuclear programme, following a war with Israel that derailed ongoing negotiations.

"For now, no specific date, time or location has been determined regarding this matter," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, referring to a possible meeting between Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff.

The two had previously held five rounds of talks mediated by Oman since April, marking the highest-level contact between Tehran and Washington since the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018.

WAR HALTS TALKS

The Omani-mediated discussions paused after Israel launched surprise strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities on Jun 13, triggering a 12-day conflict that the US later joined with its own attacks.

"We have been serious in diplomacy and the negotiation process, we entered with good faith, but as everyone witnessed, before the sixth round the Zionist regime, in coordination with the United States, committed military aggression against Iran," Baqaei said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian later issued a statement affirming Tehran's commitment to diplomacy.

"We continue to believe that the window for diplomacy remains open, and we will seriously pursue this peaceful path," he said.