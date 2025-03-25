Iran says open to indirect nuclear talks with US

"THREATS"

On Friday Khamenei said US threats "will get them nowhere", warning of reciprocal measures "if they do anything malign" against Iran.



He has also has dismissed Trump's outreach for talks, accusing him of attempting to deceive global public opinion by portraying the United States as willing to negotiate and Iran as unwilling to engage.



Araghchi on Thursday said Trump's letter was "more of a threat", but added that it could also open up some opportunities and that Tehran would respond soon.



The Iranian top diplomat also said Monday that "no one would even think of invading" Iran, "given that the country's preparedness is very high and at 100 per cent".



"This is because they are familiar with the consequences," he added.



US Middle East envoy Steven Witkoff, in an interview published Friday, said Trump's goal was to avoid military conflict by building trust with Iran.



He insisted the letter was not meant as a threat.