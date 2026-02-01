Iran says progress made towards US talks despite attack jitters

PARIS: Iran's top security official said on Saturday (Jan 31) that progress had been made towards negotiations with the United States, even as the Islamic republic's army chief warned Washington against launching military strikes.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the two sides were talking, while keeping the threat of an attack in the foreground.

"(Iran is) talking to us, and we'll see if we can do something, otherwise we'll see what happens ... We have a big fleet heading out there," he told Fox News. "They are negotiating."

Washington has deployed warships led by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier off Iran's shores, after Trump threatened to intervene in the wake of Tehran's deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.

"Contrary to the hype of the contrived media war, structural arrangements for negotiations are progressing," said Ali Larijani, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

He was speaking a day after the Kremlin said he held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday a broader conflict would hurt both Iran and the US.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought, and in no way seeks, war and it is firmly convinced that a war would be in the interest of neither Iran, nor the United States, nor the region," he said in a call with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to the Iranian presidency.

Qatar's foreign ministry said its premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as foreign minister, held talks in Tehran with Larijani on Saturday to try to "de-escalate tensions in the region".