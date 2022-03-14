Iran says US has to make decision on reviving nuclear deal

DUBAI: The United States needs to make a decision to revive the Iran nuclear deal, Tehran's foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday (Mar 14) amid fears that talks in Vienna to revive a 2015 agreement may collapse.

Talks to salvage the pact were in danger after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time despite having a largely completed text.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Russia on Tuesday, Khatibzadeh said, without elaborating.

"We are currently having a breather from the nuclear talks," said Khatibzadeh.

"We are not at a point of announcing an agreement now since there are some important open issues that need to be decided upon by Washington."

Still, Iranian officials seemed cautiously optimistic in assessing the future of the negotiations, which have lasted 11 months.

"We will remain in the Vienna talks until our legal and logical demands are met and a strong agreement is reached," Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, which makes the decisions in the Vienna talks, said in a tweet.