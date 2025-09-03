Iran says US missile demands block path to nuclear talks

DUBAI: The path to nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States is not closed but Washington’s demands for curbs on Iranian missiles are obstructing prospects for talks, a senior Iranian official said on Tuesday (Sep 2).

A sixth round of Iran-US discussions was suspended after a 12-day war in June, when Israel and the US struck Iranian nuclear facilities and Tehran retaliated with ballistic missile barrages against Israel.

“We indeed pursue rational negotiations. By raising unrealizable issues such as missile restrictions, they set a path that negates any talks,” said Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in a post on X.

WESTERN FEARS, IRAN’S DENIALS

Western governments fear Iran’s uranium enrichment programme could produce material for an atomic warhead and that it seeks to develop missiles capable of carrying one.

Iran denies those accusations, saying its nuclear programme is for civilian energy purposes and that its defence capabilities, including missiles, are non-negotiable.