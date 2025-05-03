Iran says US sanctions 'will not change' policy after Trump warnings

"JUST AND BALANCED DEAL"

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who headed the Iranian delegation in the three rounds of talks held so far, said Iran was ready for a "just and balanced deal".



"There is no change in our determination to secure a negotiated solution," Araghchi said on X, adding that any deal should guarantee "an end to sanctions."



The talks mark the highest-level contact on Iran's nuclear programme since Trump abandoned a landmark accord between Tehran and major powers in 2018.



The US president had written to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in March urging negotiations but warning of potential military action if they failed.



Since returning to the office in January, Trump has revived his "maximum pressure" policy of sanctions against Iran, with the latest announced on Wednesday and targeting seven companies accused of transporting Iranian-origin petroleum products.



Tensions over Iran's nuclear programme soared after Washington withdrew from the 2015 deal with major powers which offered Tehran sanctions relief in return for restrictions on its nuclear activities.