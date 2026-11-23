TEHRAN: Iranian courts have demanded that the United States pay US$290 billion in damages, a judiciary official said on Monday (Nov 23).

"We have secured court rulings in domestic courts awarding US$290 billion in damages against the Americans," said Hassan Abdolianpour, head of the judiciary's centre for lawyers, according to state television.

He also said that several lawsuits have been filed against the Gulf Arab nations for "allowing their territory to be used by America to launch attacks against Iran".

According to state TV, the damages cover US actions going back decades.

The Middle East war began on Feb 28 when the US and Israel launched a wave of strikes that killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones at countries across the region saying it is targeting US-Israeli bases and assets in those countries.

The Islamabad memorandum of understanding signed in June between the US and Iran, which aimed to pave the way to a peace deal, included a clause that would see Washington and its regional partners drawing up a plan with at least US$300 billion "for the reconstruction and economic development" of Iran.

Moreover, Iran has been under crippling sanctions by the US for decades mainly over its nuclear program.

