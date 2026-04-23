Iran seizes ships in Strait of Hormuz after Trump halts attacks

PAKISTAN STILL WORKING TO FOSTER TALKS DESPITE "SETBACK"

Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, was still trying to bring the sides together for negotiations after both failed to show up for last-ditch talks on Tuesday before the two-week-old ceasefire had been due to expire.

"We were all prepared for the talks, the stage was set," a Pakistani official briefed on the preparations told Reuters. "If you ask me honestly, it was a setback we were not expecting, because the Iranians never refused, they were up to come and join, and they still are."

Throughout the war, Iran has effectively shut the strait to ships other than its own by attacking vessels that attempt to transit without its permission. Around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes through the waterway.

The Revolutionary Guards accused the seized ships, the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and Liberia-flagged Epaminondas, of operating without required permits and tampering with their navigation systems.

The Greek-operated Epaminondas reported being fired upon about 20 nautical miles off Oman. It said it had sustained damage to its bridge after being hit by gunfire and that no one was hurt in the incident.

Greece and the company have not confirmed the seizure of the vessel. MSC, the world's biggest container shipping group, did not respond to a Reuters request for immediate comment.

A third, Liberia-flagged container ship was fired upon in the same area but was not damaged and had resumed sailing, according to maritime security sources.