Iran tightens control of Hormuz after US calls off renewed attacks

WASHINGTON: Iran seized two ships in the Strait of Hormuz as it tightened its grip on the strategic waterway after United States President Donald Trump announced he was indefinitely calling off attacks, with no sign of peace talks restarting.

The status of a two-week-old ceasefire, due to have expired earlier this week, remained unclear.

In a sharp about-face hours after threatening renewed violence, Trump made what appeared to be a unilateral announcement on Tuesday (Apr 21) that the US would extend a ceasefire until it had discussed an Iranian proposal in peace talks to end the two-month-old war.

But Iranian officials did not say they had agreed to any extension of the truce and criticised Trump's decision to maintain the US Navy blockade of Iran's trade by sea, itself considered by Iran as an act of war.

Iran's ​parliament speaker and lead negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said a full ceasefire only made sense if the blockade was lifted.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the slender chokepoint that carried a fifth of the world's oil trade before the war, was impossible with such a "flagrant breach of the ceasefire", Qalibaf said on social media.

"You did not achieve your goals through military aggression and you will not achieve them by bullying either," he wrote in his first response to Trump's announcement.

"The only way is recognising the Iranian people's rights."