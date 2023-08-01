Logo
World

Iran shuts down for two days because of 'unprecedented heat'
Iran shuts down for two days because of 'unprecedented heat'

FILE PHOTO: The sun rises at a sugar cane farm in the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz 1,000 km south-west of Tehran. (Photo: REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl)

01 Aug 2023 08:01PM
DUBAI: Iran has announced that Wednesday (Aug 2) and Thursday this week will be public holidays because of "unprecedented heat" and told the elderly and people with health conditions to stay indoors, Iranian state media reported.

Many cities in southern Iran have already suffered from days of exceptional heat. State media reported temperatures had this week exceeded 123 degrees Fahrenheit (51 degrees Celsius) in the southern city of Ahvaz.

Government spokesman Ali Bahadori-Jahromi was quoted by state media as saying Wednesday and Thursday would be holidays, while the health ministry said hospitals would be on high alert.

Temperatures are expected to be 39 degrees Celsius in Tehran on Wednesday.

Heatwaves have affected large parts of the globe in recent weeks. Scientists have linked them to human-induced climate change.

Source: Reuters

Iran extreme weather weather

