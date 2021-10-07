Iran-South Korea row worsens over oil billions frozen by US sanctions

TEHRAN: A row between Iran and South Korea is intensifying, with Tehran threatening legal action unless Seoul releases more than US$7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen because of US sanctions.

The Islamic republic was South Korea's third-largest Middle Eastern trade partner before the US unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions.

Iran had been a key oil supplier to resource-poor South Korea and in turn imported industrial equipment, household appliances and vehicle spare parts from Seoul.

"We have US$7.8 billion of our money blocked in South Korean banks," said Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi, who is involved with the case.

South Korea took delivery of the Iranian oil "but did not pay for it", he told AFP.

"It is not a reliable trading partner and it should pay interest on the money it is improperly holding," he charged.

A foreign ministry official in Seoul told AFP that "it is difficult to confirm" the exact amount of money involved.

South Korea stopped purchasing Iranian oil after former US president Donald Trump exited the nuclear deal in 2018, reimposing the harsh sanctions and threatening to punish anyone buying crude from Iran.

That year, Iran-South Korea trade fell by half compared to 2017, when it had stood at US$12 billion, according to Iran's embassy in Seoul.

The volume of trade tumbled to just US$111 million by mid-July 2020, according to embassy figures.