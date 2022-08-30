Logo
Iran starts enriching uranium with advanced IR-6 machines underground at Natanz
FILE PHOTO: The atomic symbol and the Iranian flag are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

30 Aug 2022 02:58AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 02:58AM)
VIENNA: Iran has started enriching uranium with one of three cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-6 centrifuges recently installed at its underground enrichment plant at Natanz, a report by the UN atomic watchdog to member states seen by Reuters said on Monday (Aug 29).

Iran is using the cascade of up to 174 machines to enrich uranium to up to 5 per cent purity, the confidential report said. Of the other two IR-6 cascades at the underground plant, one was undergoing passivation, a process that precedes enrichment, and the other had not yet been fed with nuclear material, it added.

Source: Reuters

