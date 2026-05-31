Iran state TV says draft deal with US includes releasing US$12 billion in assets

In his own description of the deal on Friday, Trump had insisted that "no money will be exchanged, until further notice", which Iranian media reports citing informed sources swiftly refuted.



Earlier this week, a source told AFP that Iran's central bank chief was part of a delegation that visited Qatar "to discuss the issue of frozen funds, which is addressed in the MoU as part of an eventual final deal".



Saturday's state TV report also said that Tehran would continue to manage the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has blockaded since the start of the war, roiling global markets.



On Friday, Trump had said that Iran would reopen the strait "for unrestricted shipping traffic", and the US has repeatedly said it would be unacceptable for Iran to retain control over the vital conduit for energy shipments.