Iran Guards say preparing plan for new order in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they are completing preparations to enforce new operating conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been all but shut since the war with the United States and Israel began.

"The IRGC naval force is completing operational preparations for the Iranian authorities' #declared_plan for the new Persian Gulf order," the Guards naval forces said in a post on X on Sunday (Apr 5).

They warned conditions in the strait "will never return to its former status, especially for the US and Israel".