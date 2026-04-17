Iran says Hormuz Strait open after Lebanon deal, Trump expects Iran deal 'soon'

WASHINGTON: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz was open following the agreement of a ceasefire in Lebanon, while United States President Donald Trump said he believed a deal to end the Iran war would come "soon", although the timing remains unclear.

Araghchi said in a post on X that the strait was open for all commercial vessels for the remainder of the US-brokered 10-day truce between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah agreed on Thursday between Israel and Lebanon.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that transit would be through designated lanes that Iran deemed safe for navigation and would exclude naval vessels.

The US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which started on Feb 28, has killed thousands of people and destabilised the Middle East.

The conflict also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas usually transits, threatening the worst oil shock in history.