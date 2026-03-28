Rubio sees G7 building 'coalition' against Iran strait control

"PLAY INTO PUTIN'S HANDS"

With Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in attendance, European ministers were keen to emphasise support for Kyiv must not be forgotten.



"Putin is cynically hoping that the escalation in the Middle East will divert our attention from his crimes in Ukraine," Wadephul said.



"This calculation must not succeed," he said, warning that any compromising on Ukraine's defence capabilities would "play into Putin's hands".



But Rubio said that Russia had not impeded the US war effort and said that the United States was willing to divert Western weapons for Ukraine to help the United States fight Iran.



"If we need something for America and it's American, we're going to keep it for America first," Rubio said.



The elite G7 club - whose origins go back to the first G6 summit held in the nearby Chateau de Rambouillet in 1975 - comprises Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, UK and United States.