Iran says supertanker struck by mines in Strait of Hormuz

A supertanker caught fire and was brought to a complete halt after being struck by two naval mines in the southern Strait of Hormuz, Iran state TV reported on Monday (Aug 31), citing a statement by the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the tanker had been attempting to pass through the waterway illegally. It did not identify the vessel or provide information about its crew.

It warned that other ships violating its security rules would face the same fate and said compliance with its regulations for passage through the Strait of Hormuz was mandatory.