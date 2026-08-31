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Iran says supertanker struck by mines in Strait of Hormuz
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Iran says supertanker struck by mines in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the tanker had been attempting to pass through the waterway illegally when it was struck by two mines and caught fire.

Iran says supertanker struck by mines in Strait of Hormuz

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Aug 27, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Majid Asgaripour)

31 Aug 2026 12:56PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2026 01:02PM)
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A supertanker caught fire and was brought to a complete halt after being struck by two naval mines in the southern Strait of Hormuz, Iran state TV reported on Monday (Aug 31), citing a statement by the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the tanker had been attempting to pass through the waterway illegally. It did not identify the vessel or provide information about its crew.

It warned that other ships violating its security rules would face the same fate and said compliance with its regulations for passage through the Strait of Hormuz was mandatory.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

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Source: Reuters/rk

Related Topics

Strait of Hormuz Iran oil tanker
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