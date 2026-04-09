Can Iran tax ships passing through Hormuz? Experts weigh in

Iran’s suggestion that it could charge ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz – one of the world’s most critical energy arteries – is raising serious legal and geopolitical questions as a fragile ceasefire takes hold.

Tehran has floated the plan as part of proposals to end weeks of war with Israel and the United States, after severely restricting traffic through the vital waterway.

Only about 34km wide at its narrowest point between Iran and Oman, the strait connects the Gulf to the Indian Ocean. Roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes through it, along with other crucial goods.

CAN IRAN LEGALLY IMPOSE TOLLS?

Experts say the short answer is no – at least under current international law.

The Strait of Hormuz is classified as an international strait, meaning ships have a right of transit passage even though the shipping lanes fall within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman.

“Iran seeking to impose tolls … is not consistent with our understanding of the International Law of the Sea that applies to international straits, of which the Strait of Malacca and the Strait of Singapore are prominent examples,” said legal expert Donald Rothwell.