Iran strikes cause 'extensive damage' at major Qatar gas hub

DOHA: Iranian strikes caused "extensive damage" at the world's largest gas hub in Qatar, the Gulf state's energy firm said Thursday (Mar 19), and an AFP journalist saw a vast fire illuminating the night sky, visible from roughly 30km away.

Earlier, Tehran had vowed to target energy infrastructure across the Gulf following a US-Israeli attack on its own facilities.

The Gulf has borne the brunt of Iran's reprisals for the US-Israeli strikes that sparked the Middle East war, with Tehran targeting US assets but also striking energy facilities, to the fury of the hydrocarbon-rich monarchies.

And the attacks came as Saudi Arabia was hosting foreign ministers from across the Arab and Islamic world for talks in Riyadh to discuss the fallout from the Middle East war.

QatarEnergy said emergency teams had been "deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires" at the Ras Laffan facility on the tiny Gulf state's north coast after it was "the subject of missile attacks".

In a statement, Qatar's foreign ministry condemned what it called a "brutal Iranian attack targeting Ras Laffan" saying the targeting represented a "direct threat to its national security".

Later, the ministry said Iran's military and security attaches and their staff had been ordered to leave the country within 24 hours.

"UNCONTROLLABLE CONSEQUENCES"

Doha's defence ministry said its air defences intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles targeting Ras Laffan with no reported casualties and civil defence said the fire had been brought under control.

The incident came hours after US-Israeli strikes hit Iranian facilities on the opposite side of the massive South Pars gas reservoir shared by Iran and Qatar, prompting Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian to warn of "uncontrollable consequences" of attacks on energy infrastructure.

Iran later warned it would destroy Gulf energy infrastructure if further strikes hit its own energy sector, state media reported.

In a statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guards vowed further attacks "until it is completely destroyed", and a "much more severe" response.