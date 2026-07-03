Iran supreme leader's body arrives at Tehran religious complex for funeral

TEHRAN: The body of Iran's supreme leader, who was killed in United States-Israeli strikes that triggered the Middle East war, arrived at Tehran's Grand Mosalla on Friday (Jul 3) ahead of his funeral, state media reported.

Millions of people and a coterie of foreign dignitaries were expected to attend Saturday's official ceremony for Ali Khamenei, with Tehran's chief negotiator calling for a massive turnout to avenge his death.

Photos showed mourners carrying Khamenei's coffin, emblazoned with Iran's tricolour flag, into the Grand Mosalla, one of the Islamic republic's most important ceremonial venues.

Others show crowds at a pre-funeral ceremony clad in black, as the coffin is set down against a backdrop of red flowers and white butterflies hanging in the air.