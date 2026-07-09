Iran to bury slain Supreme Leader Khamenei in culmination of mass funeral

DUBAI: Iran buries its slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday (Jul 9) at the country's holiest shrine, with his son and successor Mojtaba Khamenei still hidden from public view after being disfigured in the strike that killed his father.

The burial in Mashhad in northeast Iran follows a week of mass funeral processions, rallies and mourning ceremonies that have coincided with a renewed burst of conflict with the United States following weeks of truce.

Crowds marched through Mashhad on Thursday morning, the golden onion dome and minarets of the Shrine of Imam Reza glinting in the morning sun, as they waved Iranian flags, photographs of the late Khamenei and placards with revolutionary slogans.

As Khamenei's body was transported around Iran and Iraq over the past week, the Islamic Republic's clerical leaders encouraged huge crowds to attend in an effort to vaunt the might and ideological fire of their theocratic state.

However, despite it having survived a months-long blitz by its strongest enemies the United States and Israel, Iran faces huge internal challenges and the legacy of Khamenei's 37-year rule is bitterly disputed.