Iran's leader says Israel must halt assault on Palestinians in Gaza

DUBAI: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has described Israel's assault on Gaza as a genocide of Palestinians and said it must stop immediately, state TV reported on Tuesday (Oct 17).

A senior commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards also warned of further action by Tehran-backed militant groups against Israel if it did not cease its attacks.

Israel has bombarded the Palestinian territory of Gaza with air strikes since Hamas fighters burst into Israel from the enclave on Oct 7 and killed 1,300 people, most of them civilians.

It has vowed to annihilate the Tehran-backed Hamas, which rules Gaza.

But the Israeli retaliatory strikes have killed more than 2,800 Palestinians, a quarter of them children, and driven around half of the 2.3 million Gazans from their homes. Israel has also imposed a total blockade on the enclave, preventing food, fuel and medical supplies from getting in.

"No one can confront Muslims and the resistance forces if the Zionist regime's (Israel) crimes against Palestinians continue. The bombardment of Gaza must stop immediately," Khamenei told a group of students in Tehran.

"The world is witnessing the Zionist regime's genocide of Palestinians in Gaza," he said to chants of "Death to Israel".