How does Iran's theocratic system of power work?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in strikes on Saturday (Feb 28) by the US and Israel, which could throw into jeopardy continued clerical rule in the Islamic Republic.

The complexities of Iran's ruling system, the ideological nature of its support base, and the power of its Revolutionary Guards make it hard to predict what might come next.

The following explains how the system was meant to operate, how a new supreme leader could be chosen, and how the attack on Iran may have changed the equation:

WHO COULD SUCCEED KHAMENEI AS "SUPREME LEADER"?

The supreme leader must be a cleric under Iran's system of vilayat-e faqih: guardianship of the Islamic jurist. The theory holds that until the return of the Shi'ite Muslim 12th Imam, who disappeared in the ninth century, power on earth should be wielded by a venerable cleric.

Under Khamenei and his predecessor, the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the supreme leader has the last say in all matters of state, but the system has never faced such a challenge before.

Khamenei's sway has often been wielded through close advisers. But in the aftermath of Saturday's strikes, it is far from clear how many of those top figures have survived.

Khamenei, 86, was never publicly recorded as having named a successor and it's not clear who might replace him.

His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has at times been seen as a possible candidate but his fate is also unclear. His predecessor's grandson, Hassan Khomeini, has been another, as have some older senior clerics.

No remaining figure enjoys Khamenei's standing or clout, and any successor might struggle to dominate powerful interest groups such as the Revolutionary Guards or top clerical councils.