Iran threaten 'crushing attacks' if Israel responds to missiles

TEHRAN: Iran's Revolutionary Guards threatened to carry out "crushing attacks" against arch-foe Israel if it retaliates for a missile attack by the Islamic Republic on Tuesday (Oct 1).

"If the Zionist regime reacts to Iranian operations, it will face crushing attacks," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement carried by the Fars news agency.

The IRGC said the attack was "in accordance with the United Nations Charter".

It said it came "after a period of restraint" following an "attack on the sovereignty" of Iran - a reference to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July.