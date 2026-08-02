Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks 

CAIRO: Iran warned this weekend against any “adventurous action” by the US and said it would retaliate decisively if American forces follow through on President Donald Trump's threats of fresh attacks on Iranian targets.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s comments in separate phone calls on Saturday (Aug 1) with senior Turkish, Pakistani and Saudi officials came just hours after Kuwait's army said it destroyed hostile drones launched by Iran against several vital facilities.

Speaking to Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Araghchi said Iran would respond decisively to any "aggression" and discussed the consequences of “destabilising actions" by the US, as well as prospects for heightened regional insecurity, according to Araghchi's Telegram account.

Araghchi later told Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan that any attacks by the US and Israel or participation by regional countries in such actions would be met with a “proportionate response”.

Nournews, a media outlet affiliated with Iran's top security body, said on Saturday that US attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure would prompt Iranian strikes on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the gas fields of Qatar and Israel, saying "all will be burned to ashes".

At a Cabinet meeting on Friday at the Camp David retreat, Trump said he believed US negotiators, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, could still reach a deal with Iran.

But Trump also said he was losing faith in the Iranians, saying "they break their word so often" — a claim that Tehran has frequently levelled at Washington — and said he would be "hitting them".