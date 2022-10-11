Iran toughens crackdown as some oil workers reported to join protests

DUBAI: Iranian security forces intensified a crackdown on anti-government protests in several Kurdish cities on Monday (Oct 10), as demonstrations elsewhere in Iran spread into the country's vital energy sector.

Protests have swept Iran since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdish region, died on Sep 16 while being held for "inappropriate attire", marking one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

While university students have played a pivotal role in the protests with dozens of universities on strike, unconfirmed reports on social media showed workers at Abadan and Kangan oil refineries and the Bushehr Petrochemical Project had joined in.

Iran's oil ministry was not immediately available to comment.

A combination of mass protests and strikes by oil workers and Bazaar merchants helped to sweep the clergy to power in the Iranian revolution four decades ago.

However, analysts said that Iran's clerical rulers will likely contain the unrest for now, and prospects of the imminent dawn of a new political order are slim.

A video on Twitter showed dozens of workers had blocked the road to the Bushehr petrochemical plant, in Assaluyeh on Iran's Gulf coast, chanting "Death to the Dictator".

Tensions have been especially high between authorities and the Kurdish minority which human rights groups say has long been oppressed - a charge the Islamic Republic denies.

Human rights group Hengaw reported a heavy presence of armed security forces in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj, Saqez and Divandareh on Monday. It said at least five Kurdish residents were killed and over 150 injured in protests since Saturday.

Videos shared on social media showed protests in dozens of cities across Iran early on Monday, with fierce clashes between protesters and riot police in cities and towns across Amini's native Kurdistan province. Iranian social media postings urged for mass protests on Wednesday.

The Iranian authorities have blamed the violence on an array of enemies including armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents, with the Revolutionary Guards attacking their bases in neighbouring Iraq a number of times during the latest unrest.