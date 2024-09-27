Iran treads carefully, backing Hezbollah while avoiding war: Analysts

TEHRAN: As violence between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, Iran is walking a tightrope by supporting Hezbollah without being dragged into a full-blown conflict and playing into its enemy's hands.

With a focus on easing its isolation and reviving its battered economy, Iran is aware that war could complicate efforts to secure relief from crippling sanctions.

The cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah, sparked by Hamas's Oct 7 attack on Israel, has intensified, especially after last week's sabotage of Hezbollah's communications that killed 39 people.

Israeli air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon followed, killing hundreds. Hezbollah retaliated with rocket barrages.

Despite the surge in hostilities, Iran appears determined to avoid direct military confrontation.

"Iran is not going to be pulled into war," said Hamid Gholamzadeh, an Iran-based political expert.

Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group said Iran's strategy was to project power, without directly engaging, especially as escalation could benefit Israel and impact the US election.

"Iran does not want to play into its arch-enemy's hands," said Vaez, noting Iran's priority was securing sanctions relief and some economic stability.

Even during its first-ever direct attack on Israel in April – retaliation for an air strike Tehran's embassy annex in Damascus – most missiles were intercepted by Israel's defences or allied forces.